In addition to having been a transcendental clash in the fight for access to the next Champions League, a competition to which both Atlético Madrid and Sevilla have just won their ticket, the 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano had a special flavor because it was of the farewell in that stage of a symbol like Luis SuarezUruguayan striker who will not continue in the “Colchonero”.
The fans of the Madrid club learned the news a few hours before leaving for the stadium, so they were stunned and had to pay a sudden tribute to the Uruguayan striker who, although he only spent two seasons, knew how to put them in his pocket with of sacrifice and shouting, as he has done in all the clubs where he has passed.
The ‘Gunman’ started, and 20 minutes into the second half, when he was replaced, the court fell down from the ovation he received. That’s why Suarez couldn’t hold back his tears. in the confrontation that ended 1-1, with goals from his compatriot José María Giménez and En-Nesyri.
“After the end of the duel, do not get up from your seats because we will live a very special moment”, Atlético Madrid had anticipated due to the dismissals of Suárez and the Mexican Héctor Herrera.
Suárez won the Spanish League with Diego Simeone’s team, being fundamental with his goals and his drive. He will play his last match with that shirt against Real Sociedad, next weekend. He will leave a mark, like everywhere he has been. A phenomenon on and off the field. Louis Suarez.
