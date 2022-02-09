Atlético knows that a good part of its future lies in reinforcing itself with players from its youth academy. Between Thomas (2015) and Manu Sánchez (2020) five years passed without any footballer from the lower categories getting a token of the first team Y Koke is this course the only player raised in the club who plays for Simeone. The current objective is to enhance the level of that quarry.

And the mattress club has been positioning itself strongly in the lower squads of the National Team. If in the Sub-21 you can see your own Manu Sanchez or Sergio Camello and in the Sub-19 to young talents like Javi Serrano, Ibra, David Navarro, Antonio Gomis, Pablo Barrios or Alejandro Iturbe, In the list offered yesterday by the U-16 National Team there is a wide athletic citation. The rojiblanco team is, along with Barcelona, ​​the most represented in the list of 25 players called for next week.

Héctor Vara, Daniel Muñón, Javier Díaz, Javier Fernández and Paco Esteban They place Atlético with five members of its lower categories in the U-16. The latter is one of the players that the club already working to tie for the future. Paco Esteban is a battering ram who at 16 years old (turns 17 in May) who has been burning stages until establishing himself as a reference in the Juvenile B mattress, despite the fact that he was initially part of the Cadet A squad.

Paco Esteban had already left a good example of his goalscoring ability at Villarreal and Atlético became aware of the striker’s great potential in 2019 with his services. Something that has already awakened the interest of various clubs in Spain and abroad. However, the idea of ​​Atlético and the player himself is to soon extend his continuity as a rojiblanco. Paco Esteban, who shares a name with his father, a former soccer player who played for Malaga, Girona or Elche among others, He could soon be in Juvenil A, currently led by Fernando Torres and in a team that is playing for its future in the Youth League today. The club is moving to ensure the future of one of its quarry scorers.