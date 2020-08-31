Atlético de Madrid already knows the calendar ahead in the First Division of the 2020-21 season. A course that will begin as atypical as the previous one ended, where the presence of Atlético in the Champions League disputed in Lisbon will encourage premieres in the third league match at the Wanda Metropolitano against Granada (September 27), remaining the first two days (Seville and Levante) postponed.

The next Champions will start on October 20, between the sixth (Celta in Balaídos) and seventh match (Betis in the Metropolitan). Shortly after, on the tenth matchday, Atlético host Barcelona and on the thirteenth visit to Real Madrid. As it is an asymmetrical calendar, the second round derby will be on matchday 26 and the Camp Nou duel on matchday 35. Atlético will close the league by visiting Valladolid.

The rojiblanco team returns to training this week (September 3) to begin preparing for the return to competition. He will play two friendly matches before that premiere against Granada. For the moment there is little movement in the Atlético transfer market, with the sole incorporation of Ivo Grbic in goal and the return of the loan of players as Mollejo and Nehuén, on which their future has to be decided.

First round

Matchday 1: Atlético de Madrid-Sevilla (postponed)

Matchday 2: Levante-Atlético de Madrid (postponed)

Matchday 3: Atlético de Madrid-Granada (September 27)

Matchday 4: Huesca-Atlético de Madrid (September 30)

Matchday 5: Atlético de Madrid-Villarreal (4 October)

Matchday 6: Celta- Atlético de Madrid (October 18)

Matchday 7: Atlético de Madrid-Betis (October 25)

Matchday 8: Osasuna-Atlético de Madrid (November 1)

Matchday 9: Atlético de Madrid-Cádiz (8 November)

Matchday 10: Atlético de Madrid-Barcelona (22 November)

Matchday 11: Valencia- Atlético de Madrid (29 November)

Matchday 12: Atlético de Madrid-Valladolid (December 6)

Matchday 13: Real Madrid- Atlético de Madrid (December 13)

Matchday 14: Atlético de Madrid-Elche (December 20)

Matchday 15: Real Sociedad-Atlético de Madrid (23 December)

Matchday 16: Atlético de Madrid-Getafe (December 30)

Matchday 17: Alavés-Atlético de Madrid (January 3)

Matchday 18: Atlético de Madrid-Athletic (January 10)

Matchday 19: Eibar-Atlético de Madrid (January 20)

Second round