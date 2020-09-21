Atlético is working to get the loan of Lucas Torreira. It is not the first time that the Uruguayan international with a 24-year-old community passport is in Simeone’s crosshairs and this could be the good one. On August 4, this newspaper already explained that the club, faced with the serious economic straits due to the pandemic, was seeking, preferably, the route of transfers to reinforce its staff. And he wants Torreira. So, Sport 890 in Uruguay he anticipated the mattress interest last Friday and at this moment Atlético, as confirmed by As, is holding open talks with Arsenal to secure the loan of the Uruguayan. One solution for all parties.

Torreira’s situation at the London club is complicated. It does not count for Arteta, who has left him out of the last two calls, besides that the relationship between the two is not going through its best moment. In this way, Arsenal wants to find a destination for him and reinforce the position of midfielder with the place that the Uruguayan leaves vacant. It’s no secret that Thomas was the big target gunner for that position, but, according to sources from the English club, At the moment the conversations for Torreira concern only the Uruguayan player, nothing more. Arsenal know that the price of Thomas is the 50 million of his buyout clause. In the previous weeks he came to put, with great insistence, on the table an exchange between the Ghanaian player and Lacazette, but he could not bring it to fruition.

Simeone does his part for Torreira.

Now the transfer of Torreira satisfies, a priori, all parties. To Simeone, the first. The coach was looking for more troops for the central area of ​​the spinal cord, once the position of Marcos Llorente, who he signed for that position last summer, has advanced. And the Atlético coach himself collaborates again. From Uruguay it is stated that he has called the media to tell him his plans and convince him. The reality is that it has not been only once, there have been several these days, once it was known that Arsenal did not enter into Arteta’s plans. Simeone already loved Torreira in 2018, but at that time, after his fantastic season at Sampdoria, the player ended up signing for Arsenal until 2023 in exchange for more than 28 million euros.

Giampaolo also wants him in Torino.

In the last hours, Atlético seems to be ahead of the other great candidate to take over the player. Torino, headed by Marco Giampaolo, also contacted Arsenal days ago. Coach garnet Torreira already brought out the best in Sampdoria and now he was claiming it to give more management to the decayed midfield. Torino is also in a position to ensure the salary of the medium, which amounts to three million clean per season, and also wanted a loan. Atlético advances, for their part, advances and has put their cards on the table.