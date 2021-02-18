The Athletic tied against Levante and it is the first time that the rojblanco team concedes goals in six consecutive league games since he’s Simeone in front from the Madrid team. The last game in which the rojiblancos did not receive a goal in the championship was against Seville (2-0), on January 12. Since then they have played against Eibar, Valencia, Cádiz, Celta, Granada and Levante. The leader of LaLiga won four of those matches, but could only tie against Celta and Levante.

In 2011, just before Cholo’s arrival on the rojiblanco bench, the Atlético received goals in the last nine games with Manzano as a coach. Simeone arrived with a target clear to the Madrid team: avoid being flimsy behind and strengthen the team from behind. And he got it. But in these last games he has conceded and Cholo already warned him a few days ago in training. The technician recalled to their players that defensive fortress is what has led him to team to achieve all the successes who has had.

Atlético will play against him again Lift this saturday and the first objective of the Cholo is clear: not fit. Now comes the important part of the season and the team must improve back.