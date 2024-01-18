With videosAtlético Madrid has qualified for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey at the expense of city rivals Real Madrid. In a true spectacle, the team of substitute Memphis Depay – who was important with an assist – won 4-2 after extra time. Earlier, FC Barcelona with Frenkie de Jong secured a place in the last eight by beating third division Unionistas in Salamanca after falling behind: 1-3.
