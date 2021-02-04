Atlético is waiting for what may happen in the coming weeks regarding the issue of the pandemic and what It may affect the Champions match on the 23rd against Chelsea. English citizens cannot access our country due to COVID-19 and this can influence the Champions League match.

For this reason, the Madrid club has already got down to work and you are looking at an alternative stadium in Europe to the Wanda Metropolitano in the event that Chelsea finally cannot enter Spain. There is nothing decided about it. The Government decided to extend for the third time and until February 16 the entry restrictions for flights and ships from the United Kingdom with non-resident or national passengers due to the uncertainty of the scope of the British variant of coronavirus.

The match between both teams It will be played on February 23, so right now there is nothing fixed either in one sense or the other. But Atlético is already looking for a stadium on the continent where the match could be played. The same thing happened in LaLiga and Atlético chose the Real Sociedad stadium as the alternative venue to the Wanda Metropolitano. The pandemic has forced all these measures to be taken. It is not the only meeting on alert, Liverpool will not be able to travel to Germany to face Leipzig the next day 16. The situation of the pandemic forced, for example, to play an eight-team Champios final in Lisbon.