What is true in the legend of ‘The Pupas’? That nickname that speaks so much about the essence of Atlético was born as a result of Vicente Calderón’s lament after that bitter end of the 1974 European Cup against Bayern Munich of the Beckenbauer, Müller or Maier. The mattress team had in their hands the first ‘orejona’ in their history, but Schwarzenbeck’s goal ‘in extremis’ (1-1) condemned him to a tiebreaker where the Bavarian machine won unceremoniously (4-0).

More than 45 years have passed and the myth remains in the maximum European continental competition, where also with high doses of drama the finals of 2014 in Lisbon and 2016 in Milan against the eternal rival, Real Madrid. However, the same cannot be said of the League, where Atlético has suffered, it could not be otherwise, but it has not let go of its options to sing an alirón when it has had a shot in the last days of the championship.

Atlético has ten league titles in its showcases and nine of them achieved them on the nine occasions in which it reached the decisive duel as leader. In addition, he was even able to snatch the head of the table from Sevilla at the decisive moment of the championship 1939-40, the first after the Civil War and also in the history of the club, at that time called Atlético Aviación after the alliance with the Air Force that gave life to the institution in the midst of the rigors of the harsh postwar period. The rojiblancos won, led by the legendary Ricardo Zamora, to Valencia (2-0) in the Vallecas field, because the old Metropolitan was useless after the contest, and they took advantage of Sevilla’s draw against Hercules (3-3) in Alicante to sing the first alirón.

A year later, Atlético de Zamora led the last day of the League 1940-41, tied on points with Athletic but ahead for their best goal difference. He did not miss the opportunity and beat Oviedo (3-0), again in Vallecas, while the people of Bilbao let themselves be carried away against Barcelona (2-0) in Les Corts.

Without the wings of aviation, in the Metropolitan and with Helenio Herrera On his bench, Atlético once again chained two Leagues in a row between 1950 and 1951. The first was secured with much suffering, with a 4-4 draw against Valencia in agony after going 4-1 up on the scoreboard, but which was enough to retain the lead after the 2-2 in San Mamés between Athletic and Deportivo, finally runner-up but who went on to win 0-2 in that match. A year later, another alirón, but with the greatest possible emotion because it was through a draw in Nervión against Sevilla, which, winning, passed the colchoneros in the table.

Just a crown in advance



Until 1966 the athletic fans had to wait to celebrate a League. The rojiblanco team led by Balmanya and with Luis Aragonés in their ranks arrived at the decisive day, although only one point ahead of Real Madrid, and his pulse did not tremble to secure the title with a 0-2 against Espanyol in Sarriá that left in nothing the 5-1 of the white team to Mallorca in Chamartín. Already in the Vicente Calderón a period of bonanza began, with three more leagues in 1970, 1973 and 1977. In the first, Atlético took a point ahead of Athletic on the last date and did not fail in Sabadell (0-2); in the second he beat Deportivo (3-1) to the banks of the Manzanares and gave Barça no option, which was one point below; and in the third he secured the championship in the penultimate day, for the first and only time in its history, after a 1-1 draw at the Bernabéu.

Already in the closest history, in the doublet campaign, the 1995-96, was proclaimed champion of the League by the hand of Antic with a victory in the Calderón against Albacete (2-0), as he arrived with two points of advantage over the Valencia of Aragonés and Mijatovic, which did not go beyond the draw against Celta (1-1) in Vigo. Finally, in 2014 And as the last precedent to date, under the baton of Simeone he emulated that exciting outcome of 51 in Seville, then again against the applicant and at home, this time Barça at the Camp Nou, achieved a tie (1-1) that was worth a League.