Stumbling block. The defeat at the Bernabéu makes the league very complicated for Atlético, since the distance with Real Madrid is already quite important. The team only had phases of good play at the beginning of the second half, when they had a couple of clear chances. Madrid was not much better, but they took advantage of their chances. Atlético was failed in both areas, as throughout the season. There she looks like a charity sister. The Whites scored twice in the few opportunities they had and in the other area Courtois was inspired. Even João Félix’s last shot hit him in the face. And so it is very difficult to win. Not Real Madrid or anyone.

No goal. The goal resists Atlético. He only made one against Mallorca and ended up losing. Against Madrid the trend was not better. The team seemed to be very slow in many phases of the game and with that slowness it is difficult for the team to score goals. Simeone gave the title to Cunha, the Brazilian tried, but was not successful. Neither then Luis Suárez.

No freshness. Atlético had a good match in Porto, they were fresh, they knew how to handle the match, but at the Bernabéu they seemed to lack ideas and sometimes even legs. In a key game of the season, and after last Tuesday’s high, a new low came. I keep the good minutes of João Félix. With little else. And I miss that rojiblanco momentum.

The Champions. The goal of every season is to finish the championship in the top four. Qualifying for the Champions League is what has allowed the team to sign top-level players and maintaining that situation will only be possible if the team finishes the tournament in the top four. And it will not be easy if the team does not react. It will not be easy because the others add, it shows an important level and Atlético does not.

Mateu. To some he will seem like a cool collegiate, what they talk about with the players, what they like and what they like. Mateu Lahoz does not make me an iota of grace. And I don’t think many either. The entrance of Carvajal to Griezmann’s ankle went unnoticed: a laugh here, one there and the Madrid side giggled. In other games, tickets like this, down and hurting the ankle, were red. And shortly after, he showed Felipe a yellow for a play, let’s say, less worthy of a card. And in the final stretch he did not want to show Mendy the second yellow. That Carvajal left the field without even seeing a card is something that only Mateu can explain. And they say that he is the best Spanish referee. Not even they believe it.

The future. Atlético have two games left before the end of the year: Sevilla and Granada. And they are not easy outings. We will have to start scoring. Now more than ever, we must apply Cholo’s match to match. It’s time to rebel, mister.