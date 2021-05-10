Atlético trained in Majadahonda after the rest day that Cholo granted after the Camp Nou match. The rojiblanco team began to prepare the clash of this Wednesday (10pm) against Real Sociedad. The footballers who started against Barcelona had gym session while the rest of the teammates did jump onto the pitch.

Simeone has in principle all his players available, with the exception of Lemar, although we will have to wait for tomorrow’s training to confirm what situation they are in. Lemar will be out of both games this week due to a muscle injury.

Koke withdrew with discomfort in the game against the Barça team, although he will have no problems to be against Real Sociedad. Gimenéz and Vrsaljko had personalized training and he does not want to force himself with them in this final stretch of the championship. El Cholo played a game with the players and there was a lot of intensity in the work session.