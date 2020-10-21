He Athletic faces a new edition of the Champions with the arrival of Suarez and after the premature elimination before the Leipzig. The race to win their first ‘Orejona’ after two finals has already begun for the team of Simeone. Not much less will this edition be easy. An edition in which, by the way, it is less favorite according to the bookmakers compared to the previous one.

Group and rivals

He Atlético de Madrid is located in the Group A beside Bayern, Salzburg and Lokomotiv. A group where it coincides with the current champion: Bayern Munich. Salzburg and Lokomotiv are the most affordable rivals. The incorporation of Luis Suárez will be one of the great novelties and. his ‘reunion’ against Bayern will put the morbidity in this group stage.

Atlético de Madrid’s Champions League calendar