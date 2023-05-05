It will be next Monday, May 8, when the duel between Atletico Huila and cali america in it Guillermo Plazas Alcid Stadiumin duel of Matchday 18, of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the Dimayor Betplay League.
The opitas They come from having added three after having surpassed Envigado in it South Sports Centerafter the slight difference from the Paraguayan Blas Diaz. With this victory, the team is on the rung 16 with 18 units.
On the other hand, The Red Devils They come from having lost 2-1 against National Athletic in it Classic Folkheld at the Atanasio Girardotpending matchday 14. Thomas Angel advanced to minute 3, but Andres Sarmiento equalized at 23′, however, the purslane striker reappeared at 39′ from the penalty mark to seal the victory. after the defeat, The Red he was fourth in the table with 28 points.
This is all you need to know about the game
Date: Monday, May 8
location: Neiva huila
Stadium: Guillermo Plazas Alcid
Schedule: 8:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
WHERE CAN YOU SEE THE MATCH?
Channel: WinSports+
Online streaming: WinSports+
LAST FIVE MATCHES BETWEEN BOTH
ATHLETIC HUILA: 3 wins
AMERICA FROM CALI: 1 win
TIES: 1 draw
LAST FIVE MATCHES OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP
ATHLETIC HUILA: GPPEE
AMERICA FROM CALI: PGPGE
ATLÉTICO HUILA NEWS
Journalist Diego Rueda He announced that the team has a new owner and its sale was closed in the last few hours. The opita team will now belong to the investment group of the renowned Ecuadorian businessman, Michel Dellerwho is considered one of the best leaders in South American football today.
On the other hand, the captain of the club, sebastian hernandezsurprised his followers by sharing the diploma he received for completing his studies in the ‘Master’s Degree in Sports Entity Management MBA’ at the European University of Madrid.
“Today I am completely convinced that ALL the tools and training methods that we can take advantage of in life, at some point, will bring us closer to the goal until we achieve it. Every time I reach an achievement, I feel obliged to start over again and so, life is one of goals but also of new beginnings, of setting other goals and dreaming”public.
POSSIBLE LINEUP OF ATLÉTICO HUILA
Goalie: John Figueroa
Defenses: Leonardo Escorcia, Jonathan Lopera, Dylan Lozano, John Lerma
Midfielders: George Saunders, Sebastian Hernandez, Blas Diaz
Forwards: Daniel Hernandez, Faber Gil, Gustavo Brito
Substitutes: Aldair Cantillo, Yosimarc Torres, Ronaldo Tavera, Vinicius Felicio, Didier Delgado, Huber Escobar, Jairo Molina
AMERICAN NEWS FROM CALI
The Mechita he could not play his offensive game, but before the end of the first half he lost one of his creative men in midfield, like the Spanish Iago Falquewhen he hoped to qualify for the tournament finals.
After what happened, the nationalized Tico technician Alexandre Guimaraes analyzed the result and exclaimed: “What I have left is the position that the team had in the second half, Nacional practically had no options. We understood where we had to play and we looked for a tie by all means. It was a match that we knew would be complicated, but we continued depending on ourselves to get points, a victory and with that already plan what comes next ”.
“The payroll… we had already seen the participation of the vast majority, at certain times in other games, therefore I don’t think it was that way. I think what takes us out of the game for several minutes is the early scoring, which does give them more confidence and takes us out of the game. But once we understood what the intention of their game was, we finished the first half better than our rival and the second was all ours, but without having the chance to at least tie it. Falque is currently getting the proper plates done, we still have no answer, we will wait for him at the hotel and from there we can see what the situation is, without going into much detail because it would be talking about the unknown”concluded the Brazilian.
POSSIBLE LINEUP OF AMERICA DE CALI
Goalie: Diego Novoa
Defenses: Kevin Andrade, Edwin Velasco, Brayan Córdoba
Midfielders: Juan Portilla, Andrés Sarmiento, Daniel Quiñones, Franco Leys.
Forwards: Adrian Ramos, Darwin Quintero, Facundo Suarez
Substitutes: Cristian Barrios, Esneyder Mena, Luis Paz, Kevin Angulo, Juan Munera, Luis Sánchez.
90MIN FORECAST
ATLÉTICO HUILA 1-1 AMERICA DE CALI
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Atlético #Huila #América #Cali #schedule #channel #online #streaming #elevens #forecast
Leave a Reply