Atletico Huila, directed by Néstor Craviotto, dreams of returning to the BetPlay League in 2023, and just like Unión Magdalena did, extending its stay in the First Division. In the first leg of the playoffs, they took a big step by beating Quindìo from home, 2-0.

A Deportes Quindío very rested and without much regularity or activity, because, although they knew they had the playoffs, they have not played high-performance matches since the last date of the final home runs. In the head of the Quindians, there is also promotion, and they have the best possible scenario: define at home.

Once the match began, at minute 11, Cristian Mina had the first for Deportes Quindío with a shot and Jhon Figueroa had to stretch to save the corner. With the passing of the minutes, they didn’t make much difference in a fast and physical game, until the game opened after half an hour of the commitment. A play by Marcelo Dávalos hit the hand of Jhon Gamboa. After waiting minutes, the VAR was clear on the maximum penalty that Leonardo Escorcia converted.

Deportes Quindío continued to suffer at minute 35 with a free kick from Huila that César Hinestroza pushed past Andrés Amaya. The play was reviewed, but it was not ruled as a penalty. With seconds left to finish the first stage, a shot from Alexis Serna exploded against the crossbar.

Already in the complement, at minute 52, a cross found Santiago Gómez del Quindío who headed and Jhon Figueroa saved the corner. Really in the second half, they adjusted many lines and sustained the intention of Atlético Huila.

The faults were present, and there was not much more to review. The Huilenses won the first leg of the playoffs with another goal over the end of Dylan Lozano, and they hope to certify it again on Tuesday, November 29 at the Centenario Stadium in Armenia with a considerable difference that the cuyabros must overcome.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

