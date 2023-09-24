The Madrid derby erased in one fell swoop all the good feelings that Real Madrid had been accumulating this season based on long-suffering victories. Atlético, who arrived somewhat downcast after the defeat received in Mestalla and the draw ‘in extremis’ by Lazio in the Champions League, reactivated themselves in the presence of their eternal rival. He defeated his neighbor by paying tribute to his past aviator, since what was once the Air Force team won with headbutts, up to three that were signed by Morata, on two occasions, and Griezmann.

Before the first big battle of the course, Carlo Ancelotti once again summoned his praetorians. Modric and Kroos, seasoned in a thousand and one duels of maximum rivalry, returned to the eleven on D-Day. To introduce the Croatian and the German into the equation without subtracting one iota of the energy to which they appeal so much, Carletto designed an unpublished drawing , with a double pivot formed by Camavinga and Kroos, Modric as a hook, Rodrygo acting as an offensive reference and Valverde and Bellingham as arriving wildcards.

It didn’t work against the very high pressure and Atlético’s brilliant start. Madrid was stretching when Samuel Lino acted as a winger to stand in the rival field and put in a cross with music that Morata’s header turned into a symphony. The Metropolitano exploded while Alaba lamented his mistake, as the Austrian central defender lost the mark of the Madrid striker.

Athletic See also They arrest a resident of Ceutí for the robbery of a tobacconist and a local pharmacy Oblak, Molina (Azpilicueta, min. 65), Savic, Giménez (Correa, min. 86), Hermoso, Lino (Javi Galán, min. 86), Llorente, Koke (Witsel, min. 46), Saúl, Griezmann and Morata (Memphis, min. 82). 3 – 1 real Madrid Kepa, Lucas Vázquez (Nacho, min. 59), Rüdiger, Alaba, Fran García (Mendy, min. 59), Camavinga (Tchouaméni, min. 59), Kroos (Brahim, min. 70), Valverde, Modric (Joselu, min. 46), Bellingham and Rodrygo. Goals:

1-0: min. 3, Morata. 2-0: min. 17, Griezmann. 2-1: min. 34, Kroos. 3-1: min. 46, Morata.

Referee:

Javier Alberola Rojas (Castilian-La Mancha Committee). He booked Modric, Giménez, Mendy and Bellingham.

Incidents:

Matchday 6 in First Division played at the Metropolitano before 69,082 spectators.

The goal made Madrid doubt, overwhelmed by the red and white enthusiasm and threatened again by a deflected header from Giménez. It was difficult for Ancelotti’s team to let go in the game. He was trying to do it when he encountered another colchonero peck, the one that Griezmann commanded, also with his head, after Saúl’s good cross from the left side. Absolute air superiority of the former flying team and total confusion of a white defense in the midst of a shipwreck.

Madrid’s response to the double setback was scarce. He had the ball, but few ideas and too many inaccuracies to take advantage of some of Atlético’s committed losses. Just a very distant shot from Camavinga and Valverde’s header blocked by Oblak as the best option, little offensive baggage for a team that breathed after Kepa’s saving hand against Saúl’s shot. The Basque goalkeeper made amends as best he could for the umpteenth mistake made by the Madrid full-backs, who were beaten back time after time by the Atlético vanguard.

Madrid seemed knocked out when Kroos’ shot came into action. The German rescued a lost ball on the edge of the red-and-white area and hit it with his instep, for him a secondary resource in favor of the interior, cutting the local advantage. The 2-1 score threw water on the mattress cauldron and convinced the Chamartín team in their proposal to hit with the ball.

It was raining less for Ancelotti, who shielded the overwhelmed Fran García with Camavinga’s defensive effort. The game was already different when the break arrived in the middle of the controversy over the goal disallowed against Camavinga due to previous offside by Rüdiger, who did not touch the ball but according to the referee’s criteria of Alberola Rojas on the grass and Cuadra Fernández on the VAR conditioned the subsequent action with its presence.

No white reaction



In the middle of the break, Ancelotti reversed his risky tactical bet and returned to the 4-4-2 with a diamond, replacing Modric with Joselu. For his part, Simeone replaced Koke, who reappeared after injury, for Witsel. It was just before Madrid’s umpteenth defensive error in the air. Same scenario as in the 2-1: Saúl put it with his left foot and Morata, free from marking, flew to sign Atlético’s third. That Madrid has a serious problem with the rival’s lateral centers was already evident, but Mario Hermoso was able to draw blood with another header that was lost after licking Kepa’s crossbar.

Carletto’s notebook, full of blots, gave way to the triple change that remodeled the Madrid sides and midfield with Nacho, Mendy and Tchouaméni. More solidity while the Italian coach urged his team to gain meters on the pitch. Madrid tried to get into the game with a volley from Rodrygo intercepted by Savic and with two long shots from Tchouaméni and Rüdiger. Little offensive production that Ancelotti tried to increase with Brahim Díaz, the last of the alternatives in his catalog. The man from Malaga at least gave Oblak a job, who deflected his shot as the derby entered its final stretch.

With more courage than arguments, Madrid surrounded the opposing domains in the final minutes. It was through the push and the lateral centers, but without much success. The white team, which boasts the center of the field, does not have enough gunpowder waiting for Vinicius. In the Madrid derby they also suffered from an absolute defensive fragility that punished the flying team mercilessly. Atlético flew over the eternal rival to dye the capital red and white, like the mattresses of before.