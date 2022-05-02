Atlético lost to Athletic with a very bad image and the classification for the next Champions continues to be complicated. Nothing came out for Simeone on the board or for his players on the field. In fact, according to the Artificial Intelligence data collected by Olocip, It was Atleti’s worst game so far in the league. The platform gives its party a 3.89, a resounding suspense.

The team went out to the field unplugged, gave away defense, was ineffective in attack and, although for a while it was close to a tie, they played more than the locals wanted. In reality, Athletic did not even need to embroider it. Marcelino’s men entered the game like a thunderbolt and in the 8th minute they were already winning 1-0. The score for the home game is 6.2.

The worst unemployed footballers leave San Mamés, according to Olocipare precisely the ones that appear in the photos of the first two goals. Handsomewho was not the worst behind but scored the first at his own goal, takes a 3.25; Hector Herrera, author of the 2-0 penalty, he gets a 3.39. artificial intelligence he rescues Oblak, with a 6.74, and Kondogbia, with a 6.14.

Cádiz and Betis, the best days

Atlético descends a little more in its free fall. Until this Saturday the worst game of the rojiblancos in the League had been the visit to Mallorca, three weeks ago. Then it served as an excuse that the appointment in Palma fell between the double duel with City and Simeone’s team suspended with a 4.87. Coincidentally, a week before, the 4-1 against Alavés is considered the third best performance in LaLiga (8.54), after visits to Betis (8.72 and 1-3) and Cádiz (8.83 and 1-4).