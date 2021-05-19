Atlético has been testing the nerves of all its fans for weeks, but for a few weeks he has a new fan away from the Metropolitan. This in Birmingham and, in fact, personal benefit moves him more than any sporting passion. According to the Daily Mail, Carl Edwards, 59, is watching the outcome of the League because, if those of Simeone do not fail in Valladolid and take the title, he he will pocket about 15,000 euros.

Edwards is the owner of a Birmingham sex toy store and, as happens many times, he made a bet last summer that he didn’t even remember, until recently he found the shelter. In it he could see that, within the combined in which he had invested only half a pound, everything had been fulfilled: bet on Manchester City, Norwich, Hull and Cheltenham as champions of the first four categories of English football. And by Atlético in Spainto. For half a pound, he could take 12,967.50 pounds, to change about 15,000 euros.

“I’m a nervous wreck. I almost had a heart attack the other day. I have never won a bet like this in my life, “the bettor explains to the Daily Mail, who admits to having struggled due to the complications of the last year although he jokes that his business has done quite well during confinement. And he is clear that if Atlético wins and he gets that good pinch, is going to mount “the party of the year”.