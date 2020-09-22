Atlético wants to renew its forward. Last season, the two main battering rams Simeone had (Morata and Diego Costa) they scored between them 21 goals (16 from Madrid and five from Lagarto), being the lowest number of a rojiblanco top scorer since 1999. That has made the mattresses want to start one or both ends of the team and replace them with others that can guarantee a higher number of goals. Morata seems to have closed his exit in the form of a loan to Juventus and Costa is on the starting ramp waiting for someone to want to pay his salary (about eight million euros per season).

To give a quality leap to your attack Atlético has sounded names like Lacazette, Suarez or Cavani. The one that seems to be closer is Barcelona forward, than The agreement is almost closed to dissociate himself from the Blaugrana entity and his favorite destination is the Wanda Metropolitano. However, the rojiblancos may make a surprise move and bet not on one, but on two new forwards to give Cholo the weapons he needs to go after all the titles at stake. And it is that, as reported by the French newspaper ‘L’ Equipe ‘, mattress leaders had planned meet yesterday in a hotel in Paris with Cavani’s brother and representative to try to close an agreement for two seasons.

It is an old dream of Atlético, which already tried to achieve his signing in the last winter market, taking advantage of the final contract in June with PSG. However, finally an agreement could not be reached with the player’s agent and the operation was ruined (with reproaches included by both parties). Now that the player is free and can sign for the team he wants, contacts have been resumed after not bearing fruit his arrival at Benfica or Juventus, who also wanted him. Cavani’s will has always been to play under Simeone’s orders and perhaps your wishes will soon be fulfilled.

Suárez and Cavani would form a dream forward for the rojiblancos and, in addition, they are compatriots and have shared Uruguay’s attack on many occasions, so they know each other perfectly. However, there is a fundamental factor that makes it difficult to achieve this golden pair: money. Atlético has been seriously affected by the coronavirus crisis and your salary limit is very tight at the moment. On one side, both would arrive free having separated from their previous clubs, which is an advantage for the colchoneros, who would not have to pay anything to sign them. On the other, both Cavani and Suárez had salaries above 10 million euros at PSG and Barcelona and should accept a substantial reduction so that Atlético can assume their emoluments simultaneously. Besides, also Costa must leave to save one of the highest salaries on the team and to be able to allocate it to pay the chips of this forward, which can give a lot of joy to the rojiblanca fans.