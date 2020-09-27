Atlético de Madrid debuts this season with great sensations. The arrival of Luis Suárez will contribute to Simeone’s goal, one of their biggest problems years ago. There is no room for relaxation on the first date of the campaign. Granada is leader of the First Division with six points and comes more shot thanks to the dispute in the previous rounds of the Europa League.

Hours: what time is the Athletic-Granada ?

Atlético-Granada from the 3rd round of LaLiga Santander is played this Sunday, September 27, at 4:00 p.m. at the Wanda Metropolitano. Atlético opens after finishing late due to playing in Lisbon against Leipzig in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Athletic-Granada of LaLiga Santander?

The meeting between Athletic and Granada of the 3rd round of LaLiga Santander It can be followed live on Movistar LaLiga 1. Granada remains unstoppable for Europe and is approaching its goal of playing the group stage.

Internet: how to follow online the Athletic-Granada of LaLiga Santander?

