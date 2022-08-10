Atletico Goianense, penultimate in the Brazilian league, qualified for the first time to the semifinals of the South American Cup by beating 3-0 this Tuesday against the Uruguayan gunner’s Nacional Louis Suarez.

The ‘dragons’ sentenced the second leg of the quarterfinals played early at the Serra Dourada stadium, in the city of Goiania (center), thanks to goals from winger Luiz Fernando (5, 53) and midfielder Gabriel Baralhas (45 +1).

Luiz Fernando was the key figure having also scored the winning goal 1-0 last week in Montevideo, but was sent off (90+1) for an elbow against Diego Rodríguez.

The Brazilian joy was the sadness of Suárez, who in the first leg was re-launched with the club where he made his debut 17 years ago. The “Gunman” entered at the beginning of the second half, but was not well fed by his teammates.

Goianiense will clash in the semis with the winner of the Brazilian series between Sao Paulo and Ceará, who will meet on Wednesday in Fortaleza (northeast). The ‘tricolor paulista’ won 1-0 in the first leg.

The mistake that paved the way for the semifinals

Any comeback plan devised by the Uruguayan coach Pablo Repetto soon vanished due to an unforgivable lack of concentration: a goal arising from a throw-in from the eleven of Jorginho, world champion with Brazil in 1994.

Both teams were barely accommodating when Hayner launched a lateral into the heart of the area, where Argentine striker Diego Churín anticipated his marker and left the ball for Luiz Fernando to shoot goalkeeper Sergio Rochet with his left foot.

Atletico Goianense vs. National

Before the game, Repetto had predicted that the ‘dragons’ would not bet on a defensive game because the advantage was short. But the early goal changed the script of the locals, at risk of relegation in the Brasileirao (penultimate with 20 points in 21 games).

Having extended the distance in such a short time, they chose to give the initiative to the three-time champion of the Libertadores, getting a scare in the first half with a shot by the experienced Argentine attacker Emmanuel Gigliotti (20) that goalkeeper Renan saved.

In addition to being ineffective, the push from the Uruguayan tricolor left spaces behind that the ‘dragons’ took advantage of with quick attacks, before the worried look of

Suarez from the bench.

In this way, after a recovery in the middle of the field, Diego Churin led a counterattack that ended with Baralhas crossing it to Rochet’s right post.

Although he did not score, Churín was the man of the night by assisting in all three goals. In the last one, after a bad rejection from the rival defense, he enabled Luiz Fernando, who shot from the far post of the Uruguayan captain.

“We were superior to the rival, from start to finish the team gave everything,” said Churín.

The final blow demonstrated Goianiense’s ability to excel in kill-kills: in the Copa do Brasil they are close to the semifinals after beating Corinthians 2-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Luis Suárez was left without an international tournament

The surprising fall of an international history team like Nacional left Luis Suárez as collateral damage, back in his country after 16 years shining in European football.

Repetto assured that for physical reasons the historical scorer of the Uruguayan team would be a substitute. But given the urgency, he entered the field for the start of the second half to replace Gigliotti.

The “Gunman”, however, went blank due to the strong mark of the Brazilian defense and the impossibility of his teammates to supply him with balls that would threaten Renan. Although he struggled, his return to South America for now is bitter.

