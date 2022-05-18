Atlético-GO defeated Antofagasta (Chile) 1-0, on Tuesday night (17) at Antônio Accioly Stadium, and maintained the leadership of Group F of the Copa Sudamericana.

The victory at home left Dragão in the first position of the group’s classification with 12 points, three more than the LDU (Ecuador), which will face Defensa y Justicia (Argentina) next Wednesday (18).

Atlético-GO’s winning goal was scored by shirt 10 Jorginho in the 11th minute, when the midfielder received from Hayner, dominated in the chest and finished from the left.

The Dragon returns to the field for the Brazilian, competition in which it takes on Coritiba on Saturday (21). At Sul-Americana, the team from Goiás visits LDU in the last commitment for the group stage.

The post Atlético-GO wins at Sudamericana with a goal from Jorginho appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.



#AtléticoGO #wins #Sudamericana #goal #Jorginho #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO