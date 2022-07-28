Atlético-GO went ahead of Corinthians in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. This Wednesday (27), Dragão beat Timão 2-0 at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia, in the first leg of the match.

The return match will be on August 17, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time). Alvinegro has to win by three or more goals difference in normal time to get the spot. Goianos have the advantage of a tie and can even lose by a goal. If the aggregate score ends up even, the classified will be known on penalties.

With eight minutes of ball rolling, Atlético forced Cássio to make two good saves. The pressure paid off in the 22nd minute of the first half. The side Dudu was launched by the right and crossed for the midfielder Jorginho to hit first. The kick deflected the defender Raul Gustavo and went out of reach of the whitewashed goalkeeper, putting the red-blacks ahead. Unable to plot the moves, Corinthians gave goalkeeper Ronaldo little work.

In the second stage, coach Vitor Pereira changed the Corinthians midfield to try to give more creativity and mobility to the sector. The entry of midfielders Giuliano and Adson and midfielder Fausto Vera, debutant, did not facilitate access to the red-black area. With the match under control, the Dragon reached the second goal. In the 41st minute, forward Léo Pereira received on the left and kicked close to the edge of the area, hitting Cassio’s angle. A great goal.

The two teams change the key for the Brazilian Championship. On Saturday (30), Corinthians welcomes Botafogo at Neo Química Arena, at 7pm. On the same day, at 8:30 pm, Atlético visit Flamengo at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. The duels are valid for the 20th round of the competition, the first of the second round.