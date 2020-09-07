The template of Athletic He rested yesterday and this Monday will begin per week of a number of bodily load, the basic focus in Los Angeles de San Rafael (Segovia), which this summer time will probably be shorter than on different events as a result of the preseason requires it. The staff leaves right now, after a final session in Majadahonda, and can keep put in there. From tomorrow, they may play demanding classes to cost the batteries, with the instructor Ortega in command to get the gamers prepared for the primary league recreation. In his case of the rojiblancos it is going to be the weekend of the 26-27 of this month, on the Wanda Metropolitano in opposition to Granada.

It’s a unusual preseason for Atlético, which has solely had three weeks of trip and may have one other three to arrange earlier than beginning to compete. She has barely had a few practices (Friday afternoon and Saturday morning), a slight contact earlier than this stretch of double classes. Throughout the week, the internationals can even be part of the group: Oblak, Grbic, Vrsaljko, Savic, Trippier and João Félix. They’ve the benefit of not ranging from scratch, as they’ve labored with their nationwide groups.

Carrasco can be anticipated to affix, whose mortgage from Dalian ended, however work is being carried out in order that the Belgian stays at Atlético. The winger has been launched by his choice to make clear his future and today can serve to shut his continuity and make him the second incorporation, after Grbic. The remainder of the operations, each entry and exit, are simmering, so maybe this will probably be one other week with out actions.

However, you need that Diego Costa and Arias come again quickly, though an estimate can’t be made in your case. Each footballers stay in isolation at dwelling after testing constructive for coronavirus. Extra exams will probably be carried out, ready for the virus to be eliminated to start out working.

Atlético’s first pleasant is ready for on the fifteenth, the Carranza Trophy in opposition to Cádiz. Simeone will start to indicate his playing cards, though they won’t change a lot from final yr, aside from surprises.