Atlético-GO took a cold shower after suffering a 2-1 defeat by Antofagasta (Chile) in Group F of the Copa Sudamericana. The frustration with the setback was caused by the Dragon winning the match until the 41st minute of the second half. Despite the setback, Atlético-GO remains in the lead of its group, with six points.

Turn in Chile! THE @ACGOficial came out ahead on the scoreboard, but the @ClubAntofagasta managed to recover and, in less than 3️⃣ minutes, secured the victory by 2-1. ✍️ These are the Chilean team’s first points in CONMEBOL’s Group F #South American. pic.twitter.com/rZe5zkZpvW — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@SudamericanaBR) April 28, 2022

Dragon took the lead, opening the scoring just before the break, at 46 minutes, when Gabriel Noga took advantage of Shaylon’s corner to score.

However, Puma turned the score around in the final minutes of the final stage, with Jason Flores in the 41st minute from a penalty kick and Manuel López three minutes later.

Another team that didn’t have a good Wednesday at the Sudamericana was Cuiabá, which, in the middle of the Pantanal Arena, lost 2-1 to River Plate (Uruguay). The result left Dourado in third place in Group B of the competition with three points.

