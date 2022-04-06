Atlético-GO thrashed LDU (Ecuador) 4-0, this Tuesday (5th) at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in the first round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage. The result left the Dragon at the top of the classification of its key, the F, with three points.

The party ended! thumps @ACGOficial on your debut! El Dragon shines and gets 4⃣-0⃣ over @LDU_Oficial in Goiânia. Primera closes in Grupo F of CONMEBOL #South American pic.twitter.com/w9qCwQycz3 — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@Sudamericana) April 6, 2022

After a busy first half, but without goals, Atlético-GO opened the scoring in the 16th minute of the final stage, when Jorginho received Wellington Rato to score. Fifteen minutes later, shirt 10 took on the role of waiter and, after a good individual move, crossed for Shaylon to leave his.

But the Brazilian team wanted more, and got the third in the 41st minute, in a rehearsed free kick that ended in a hit by the side Hayner. The fourth came out at 48, with midfielder Rickson taking advantage of the rebound.

The Dragon returns to the field for the competition next Tuesday (12), against Defensa y Justicia (Argentina) away from home.

