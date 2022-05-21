With a goal at the end of each of the stages, Atlético-GO defeated Coritiba 2-0, this Saturday (21) at the Antônio Accioly stadium, and finally won the first match at the 2022 Brasileirão. Jorginho ahead of the Dragon (he had left the team in May 2021). The goals of the triumph were scored by the coach’s namesake, shirt 10 Jorginho, and by Airton. Atlético now have six points, still inside the relegation zone, with just one win in seven games. Coxa has ten points, momentarily in sixth place.

Jorginho was announced as Humberto Louzer’s successor last Monday (16th) and arrived injecting new spirit into the team, which dominated the match. The first goal came in the 46th minute of the initial stage, after an error in Coritiba’s ball out. Atletico exchanged passes at the entrance of the coxabranca area until Hayner crossed low for Jorginho (the player) to complete it in the first place, with no chance for Muralha.

In the second stage, the script was similar. Henrique, defender of Coritiba, was sent off in the 40th minute for stopping Airton, who was heading towards the goal without marking, with a foul. Four minutes later, no one stopped Airton. He received it at the edge of the area, fixed it to his left leg and kicked it across to make it 2-0.

Coritiba also had the other defender, Leandro Castan, sent off for a hard fault on Edson Fernando.

The Dragon is now gearing up for what is perhaps the most important game of the year so far. On Tuesday (24), he visits LDU, in Quito, Ecuador, to define the classification for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The duel is a direct confrontation for the only place in Group F (only the first place in each group advances). Atlético, which occupies the first position with 12 points, two more than the LDU, will guarantee a place with a draw. For the Brasileiro, the team returns to the field only on Monday (30), against Internacional, in Porto Alegre.

Coritiba will host Botafogo, for the eighth round of the Brasileirão, on Sunday (29).