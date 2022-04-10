In a confrontation full of emotions, intense and with chances for both teams, Atlético-GO and Flamengo ended up in a 1-1 draw this Saturday (9), at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in a match valid for the first round of Série A Brazilian championship.

Two goals was not enough! What a game between @ACGOficial and @Flamengo! All the same in my second match in 2022… pic.twitter.com/CUca8BsfXU — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) April 10, 2022

Flamengo dominated most of the first half, but Atlético-GO had the best chances. After two minutes, Dragão opened the scoring with Wellington Rato, after a good move by Jorginho and a failure by David Luiz. However, the goal was disallowed by VAR (video referee) for offside, well signaled, by Shaylon at the beginning of the play.

Soon after, Flamengo started to give the cards of the duel, mainly using Bruno Henrique on the left. In the 22nd minute, after a corner kick, shirt 27 appeared free to finish, but ended up sending it over the goal. Five minutes later, it was Gabigol’s turn to receive a pass, cut inside and risk left-handedness, but the ball hit the net from the outside.

With possession, but without creating many chances, the Carioca Rubro-Negro saw the goiano grow in the match and create clear opportunities. The first at 39 minutes, with Jorginho. He received a pass, dribbled Wilian Arão and came face to face with Hugo. Shirt 10 finished strong, only on top of the goalkeeper, who did not rebound. Jorginho had another chance in the 44th minute, when he was in front of the goal, inside the small area, but kicked over.

The second half started at a very strong pace. Flamengo went up in the first minute, with Matheuzinho, but suffered immediately with the counterattack pulled by Shaylon. The number 7 kicked cross and the ball passed through the entire defense of Flamengo, by Wellington Rato, and went out.

Despite Flamengo putting pressure on, Dragão ended up opening the scoring in the 29th minute. Counterattack from the right with Dudu, who advanced and played for Wellington Rato to finish with his left leg in Hugo’s corner, with no chance for the Flamengo goalkeeper.

My first goal in 2022 is from the Dragon! Or the Mouse? From both! Wellington Mouse pro @ACGOficial! Bruno Corsino/ACG pic.twitter.com/KAxRB7mX7v — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) April 9, 2022

The team from Rio then intensified the search for the first goal. David Luiz tried with his head, soon after it was Pedro’s turn. The equalizer was Bruno Henrique. A corner kick in the 38th minute and shirt 27 went up alone, headed in the right angle and left everything the same.

The turning point almost came four minutes later. Pedro received inside the area, had time to fix the ball and released the bomb. Luan Polli deflected it with his fingertips and the ball exploded on the crossbar. When it looked like Flamengo would get the comeback, Atlético-GO almost did the second. Another counterattack, this time with Léo Pereira, who won the Flamengo defense and played left-handed over Hugo. The ball capriciously touched the goalkeeper’s left post and did not go in.

Bruno Henrique: what an attacking human being! always decisive for @Flamengo… Heber Gomes/AGIF pic.twitter.com/y4w9of1uXJ — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) April 9, 2022

In the end, the draw seemed a fair result for what the two teams created in a game of many alternatives and emotions. There was still time for some fans to invade the pitch after the match ended. In the next round of the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo faces São Paulo, on Sunday (17), at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã. On the same day, Atlético-GO faces Bragantino, at 18h, at Nabi Abi Chedid.

