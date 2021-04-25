Atlético played with fire in San Mamés and burned. The League now hangs by a thread that Barcelona can pull, which will be the leader alone if this Thursday they beat Granada at the Camp Nou in a postponed match. Faced with an Athletic that came out with more vigor than in the previous days and that seems to overcome the depression of the two lost Cup finals, Atlético lost three precious points that can dismount from the title that not so long ago they had almost assured. The final stretch seems exciting – the Catalans will also host the rojiblancos on May 8th – and it is clear that Superleagues are not needed to hook the fans.

Athletic handcuffed Atlético in the first half. The colchoneros came out with low-level emergencies, and not with the greatness that a leader is supposed to be. The visiting danger was limited to the corner kicks and a half-turn from Correa with the aim deflected against a dynamic and convinced Athletic, this time with a mixed line-up in which several young people appeared and from which Raúl García fell. that he was in San Mamés but that he had to go home with a few tenths of fever, that in these times all precautions are little. Neither was a Williams in low hours. Marcelino opted for Villalibre and Sancet in point.

At Atlético, with Luis Suárez on the bench, the 4-4-2 that announced the official line-up turned into a 5-3-2, which after the local goal was transformed into a more offensive scheme, which was always found to be a Athletic well planted with the score in favor.

It was Berenguer who inaugurated it, in an action that he himself began on the right wing, on a wall with Sancet. He then played for Capa, who reached the bottom line, and his center was finished off by the Navarrese throwing himself headlong. It was that band that brought Simeone the most headaches. Lodi and Felipe failed to close it in the first half hour. In addition, the people of Bilbao tried to overcome Atlético with the speed of their cons. Continuous precision errors in midfield led to this. Llorente saw the first card of the game by grabbing Sancet, who surpassed him. The mattresses had more the ball, but their attempts ended, at most, in the corner. However, the people from Bilbao got better into the Oblak area, who deflected a hard shot from Villalibre to a corner from close range and then saw Sancet hit high. Atlético lacked championship skills during those 45 minutes that ended with the injury of Capa, who had been Athletic’s best, and who limped off after a collision with his teammate Dani García, bad news for Marcelino.

Triple change

Atlético came out with a different spirit in the second half, they had no other choice. With the scoreboard against and Barcelona with one game less, the league leadership remained at the wing. He cornered Athletic at the start with lateral centers, who walked through the small area without finding a finisher. The people from Bilbao fell back far and gave the whole field to Simeone’s men, although they kept the letter of the counterattack. In one of them Sancet was able to score the second after a run by Morcillo that left him a free ball that he threw over the crossbar.

A minute later, Simeone made a triple substitution and put Lemar, João Félix and Luis Suárez on the field, who was returning after his injury. Before 75, Simeone had already exhausted all the changes before the panorama that was presented. It went well, or at least, it did not go wrong, because two minutes after putting his last cartridge on the grass he forced a corner kick that Savic finished off before the poor start of Unai Simón.

The game started again, the operating system was reset, but with the equalizer, Atlético relaxed. Athletic pressed more and knew how to read the game better. In one of their arrivals, the people of Bilbao put the League in a fist. Ibai took a corner, with a great touch, and Iñigo Martínez appeared to finish off from the penalty spot, after a clarification from his teammates. The headbutt of the international center-back revolutionizes the championship.

