LaLiga will leave us this weekend with an intense Madrid derby between two teams that come with very different dynamics. Quique’s Getafe has forgotten about the lower zone after having been in the well. With the arrival of the new coach, the azulón team has come out of the relegation places and is proving to be a solid team capable of beating anyone. On the other hand, Atlético is immersed in a sea of doubts. The defense does not present the solidity that it should and the good results do not arrive. We will see what happens in this meeting.
Where is Atleti vs Getafe? At the Wanda Metropolitano, with capacity for 68,456 spectators.
When and what time is Atleti vs Getafe? On Saturday February 12. The match will be played in Spain at 9:00 p.m. In Mexico it will be 1:00 p.m. in Argentina 5:00 p.m.
On which television channel can I watch Atleti vs Getafe? In Spain it can be seen through Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru, it can be followed by DIRECTV. in Mexico via TNT Sports. ANDn United States will air on ESPN+.
Where can I watch Atleti vs Getafe in streaming?
In Spain it will be broadcast online through the platform MiTele Plus. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be followed through DIRECTV Play. in Mexico via Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In the United States it will be available through the ESPN apps
Atletico Madrid
The Madrid team has the main problem in the right lane, where the departure of Trippier and the injuries to Llorente and Wass, last game, leave Vrsaljko as the only option. Nor will Kondogbia and Griezmann be available due to injury, nor Giménez, who has been detected with COVID-19.
GETAFE
The azulones arrive with an Enes Unal in a state of grace but with the casualties of Carles Aleñá, Mathias Oliveira, Abdulai and Sandro. In addition, the starting goalkeeper, David Soria, will be in doubt until the last moment. Quique’s men will be looking for a victory against a tough opponent, but Getafe already knows what it’s like to beat a great this season.
Athletic: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Koke, DePaul, Carrasco, Lemar; Luis Suarez, Cunha.
Getafe: Diego Count; Damián, Djené, Mitrovic, Cuenca, Silva; Maksimovic, Arambarri, Oscar; Mayoral, Enes Unal.
Atletico 1-1 Getafe
