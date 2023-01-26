Memphis Depay can prepare for a hot cup evening at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu with Atlético Madrid. The tension can be cut for the quarterfinals against the hated city rivals Real Madrid. The hard core of Atléti is mainly targeting Vinicius Junior.

The Ultras of Atlético have hung several banners in recent days with texts such as ‘Marid hates Real’. It became even more tasteless at a bridge at Valdebebas, the training complex of Real Madrid. There, the Atlético fans hung a doll with a Vinicius Junior shirt.

The Brazilian from Real Madrid has been Kop van Jut with the fellow townsman for a while. In the derby in the league, the attacker was treated racist. At Atlético they are outraged that Real has only set aside 334 tickets for the visiting fans, especially since the quarter-final in the Copa del Rey is about one game and the derby is therefore only played in Santiago Bernabéu.

Statement Atlético

In a statement, Atlético’s club management condemns the action of the supporters. “Such acts are absolutely abhorrent and intolerable and bring shame to society. Our condemnation of any act that violates the dignity of persons or institutions is categorical and unconditional.’

“The rivalry between the two clubs is the greatest, but so is the respect. No individual, regardless of his intentions or color, can affect the coexistence between different supporters. It is everyone’s responsibility to prevent this.’