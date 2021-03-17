The expected reaction of Atlético in London did not come. Not far too. The mattress team did not generate the offensive football it needed to overcome the 0-1 in the first leg, as it hardly disturbed Chelsea throughout the game. He also conceded Ziyech’s goal and was not even desperately able to reveal himself to the situation. Without Suárez on the field after a change that surprised and opened the debate, the duel was consumed towards the final rojiblanco KO in the middle of the underground game, the red to Savic and the second goal ‘blue’, work of Emerson on the verge of the end .

With the need to take a step forward after the 0-1 in the first leg, Simeone renounced his lately usual scheme with three center-backs and two lanes and returned to the classic 4-4-2, with Joao Félix as Luis Suárez’s companion in the day of truth, the one that decided whether or not to continue in the Champions League. The most offensive tactical drawing was reflected on the pitch with high pressure from Atlético from the start, nothing to do with the wait for the first leg in Bucharest.

Lodi soon tested Mendy’s safety after a good combination with Carrasco on the left, before Chelsea found a cleaner exit of the ball as a result of the speed and precision in the circulation. The ‘blue’ team assumed majority control of the ball with Atlético waiting for the deployment in transition, although their overwhelming possession only translated into a deflected shot from Werner in the turn and a shot into the clouds by offensive James on the wing. .

Chelsea Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso (Chilwell, min. 93), Kanté, Kovacic, Ziyech (Pulisic, min. 77), Werner (Hudson-Odoi, min. 83) and Havertz (Emerson, min. 93). 0

Athletic Oblak, Trippier (Lemar, min. 69), Savic, Giménez, Lodi (Hermoso, min. 46), Llorente, Koke, Saúl, Carrasco (Dembélé, min. 53), Joao Félix and Luis Suárez (Correa, min. 59 ). goals: 1-0: min. 34, Ziyech. 2-0: min. 94, Emerson. referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy). He admonished Havertz, from Chelsea, and Lodi, Saúl, Giménez and Koke, from Atlético. He expelled Savic. incidents: Second leg of the Champions League round of 16 played at Stamford Bridge behind closed doors.

At Atlético, some flash of Joao Félix and a knockdown on the edge of the area to Luis Suárez in speed that Orsato judged as a legal charge. It was not the only controversial action in the first half, as the rojiblancos claimed a penalty after a difficult transfer from Azpilicueta to Mendy to which Carrasco reacted quickly. The captain ‘blue’ put his hand on the Belgian, but it did not seem enough for the maximum penalty, at least in European competition, since in Spain milder actions have been punished.

With more referee debate than football, the goal of either contestant did not seem close. However, the English goal began to cook with a counter launched by Havertz, who put it for Werner’s speed. The German planted himself in the mattress area and assisted with left-handed perfection for the final shot by Ziyech. Three Chelsea signings in the summer that raised doubts this campaign to make it 1-0 and force Atlético to score at least two goals to overcome the tie.

Red-and-white impotence



Already demanded by the delicate situation, Atlético at least created a sense of danger through the deployment of Llorente on the right side and the work of Joao Félix between the lines, although he was only able to generate a shot from the Portuguese saved by Mendy before the break. After the break, Simeone returned to the three centrals with the entry of Hermoso by Lodi to give flight to the game of Trippier and Carrasco through the lanes in search of the two necessary goals. Despite the movement, Chelsea were closer to the goal in the resumption and Oblak showed himself to prevent the 2-0 of the electric Werner.

Dembélé entered through Carrasco. More wood, but the second local goal still seemed closer. Ziyech was about to achieve it, but Oblak’s changed hand appeared to keep Atlético alive. Correa replaced Suárez to general confusion and the Uruguayan withdrew with a smile between surprise, irony and anger. Removing a born scorer like the Uruguayan when two goals are needed is dislocating a lot, due to many drawing issues that arise.

With the chrono pressing hard, the mattress team was falling into the trap of despair. Innocuous in the offensive plot, he was loading yellow without the entry of Lemar by Trippier solving his traffic jam. Just two shots from Joao Félix, the only one capable of threatening Chelsea. Very little baggage to avoid the farewell to the Champions League, also ugly with the expulsion of Savic for an elbow to Rüdiger and Emerson’s ‘in extremis’ goal.