Atlético de Madrid debut this Monday in the League at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum against a depleted Getafe. While Diego Pablo Simeone’s team, although Giménez is out due to tonsillitis, will be able to count on all their reinforcements (Morata, Saúl, Nahuel Molina and Witsel), Quique Sánchez Flores’ team will make their debut reduced, since one of His big signings, Luis Milla, is injured, as is his right back (Damián Suárez) and, given that his squad is still short, his bench will have to be made up of six players from the subsidiary.

“We would have liked to come to this match with more alternatives,” laments the Getafe coach before the first duel of the season against his former team, in which he will probably bet on a defense of five, like Simeone, with Savic, Witsel and Reinildo as central defenders, after the Argentine had successfully decided to delay the position of the Belgian international. «Axel (Witsel) has arrived with great enthusiasm. In the central position he is doing well, although he also plays as a midfielder. The field will mark what we will be doing, “acknowledged this Sunday Simeone, who will line up the same eleven as in the last friendly against Juventus, with the only change being Oblak instead of Gbric in goal.

Thus, Morata will form an attacking pair with Joao Félix, and Saúl will be the starting left back. The return of the striker from Madrid and the midfielder from Alicante after completing their assignments with Juventus and Chelsea, respectively, is one of the biggest attractions in the new rojiblanco course. “Both of them came in handy, with a lot of enthusiasm and a predisposition for what the team needs and they are having an exciting preseason. Hopefully they can show it from tomorrow’s game and that every minute they have to play they do so with the same enthusiasm they are showing in training, “said Simeone in reference to the Madrid striker and the versatile player from Alicante.

After so many rumors about his alleged continuity at Juventus, Morata will stay permanently at Atlético, just as, for the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo will continue at Manchester United, when the rojiblanco club has not considered at any time the possible signing of the Portuguese striker. The two times Simeone was asked about Cristiano this Sunday, the mattress coach refused to answer and insisted that “the only thing” that matters to him is the match in Getafe.

For Simeone this Monday will be his eleventh debut in the League, where he knows no defeat on the first day of the championship (five wins and five draws). In addition, the Alfonso Pérez is a stadium that Atlético is very good at, since it has scored points there in its last nine visits in the League, with seven wins and two draws. Simeone has already directed 19 games in the league championship against Getafe, he has not lost any, and Atlético is once again a great favorite to take all three points and start the season on the right foot again.