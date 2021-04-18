Eibar and Atlético de Madrid face each other in a new day of LaLiga Santander. Simeone set up a circus and all the dwarfs grew: he loses all the advantage, Luis Suárez is injured, Joao Félix also has problems, to which must be added Trippier’s sanction in his day, Llorente’s key sanction against Betis … But he is the leader. Yes, despite everything and following until the last breath the doctrine of match by match. Atlético is the only team in the championship that depends on itself to be crowned champion. It would be necessary to take out the calculator to know if those of Mendilibar also play with that privilege. To this day, they are the bottom of the classification and face the most critical situation in their stage in the First Division. What a match to fail …

Atlético-Eibar from matchday 31 of LaLiga Santander will be played on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 16:15 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atlético-Eibar from matchday 31 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, which can also be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.



Atlético-Eibar can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the most important news.

