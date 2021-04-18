ATHLETIC OF MADRID

The Cholo team has no choice but to find victory again if they want to continue to lead tonight. A new puncture could lower them from the top after a long time. Of the eight finals that remain, today and on paper, it is the most affordable match that they have left.

As to follow: Marcos Llorente placeholder image. Given the casualties of Luis Suárez and João Félix, the Spaniard has to be the one from the beginning of the season.