Intermittent, unable to sustain a well-rounded game, prey to anxiety in clear definitions and also to some decisions by Simeone, Atlético was shipwrecked again. This time against a good and brave Almería, who drew a draw that is another step backwards in their attempt to avoid the sporting and economic catastrophe by reaching a place in the next Champions League. Atlético was able to win when they pressed in the final stretch, but Morata and Correa rushed to execute Fernando, winner in two point-blank shots that elevated him as the savior of his team.

This Atlético does not raise its head. Not with João Félix, not without him. The departure of the Portuguese on loan to Chelsea has been interpreted as a kind of purification of the environment, like the removal of a problem for the dressing room and the coach. João Félix is ​​no longer here and the ills remain. He is already chronic with the team’s bad play, and also his tendency to break down or, with his coach’s tactical changes, unravel at the first hit he receives.

Without João Félix, Simeone drew an eleven and a mold very his. He chose Reinildo for Reguilón, Koke for Pablo Barrios, leaned Lemar to the left, who failed, and placed Griezmann and Correa as an attacking partner. Everything to square a 4-4-2 Simeonesque. And that Atlético who wanted to be recognizable in the eyes of his coach, stood upright and cunning to open the scoring after fifteen minutes. A play in a straight line from Kondogbia’s sharp pass, Griezmann’s trick to let the ball pass and Correa’s picaresque to slip it between Fernando’s legs. The goal was a boost to that commitment to the normalization of the script of the Argentine coach. And it could have been reinforced if Kondogbia had not nailed offside and on the goal line a thread placed by Marcos Llorente that entered clean and tight to the post.

The action gave way to a drop in tension for Atlético and also to a reserved decision by Simeone, who wanted to ensure the advantage before the break by changing the drawing before the holes he saw behind Molina and Reinildo and the mismatches of Koke. The coach ordered a defense of five and his team took a step back that ended up paying. Almería, who had only made noise with Embarba and Robertone’s criteria and class, settled in the opposite field and began to win duels and disputes. From one of those battles, lost by Lemar, the tie was born. The ball fell to Robertone and he made a memorable pass. A tense curve and crossed to the far post that passed in front of all the Atlético central defenders. El Bilal Toure appeared in a whirlwind from the corner of the area to shoot Oblak with a hammer blow from above with his head.

The team took a long time to recover from the blow, despite the fact that at halftime Simeone sat Koke down to bring on Barrios and return to 4-4-2. However, Atlético did not start burning again until the game broke up in the final stretch, with Morata and Reguilón already on the field. The Madrid team broke into the race with the power of Llorente and Reguilón. From their races into space were born those two occasions that exalted Fernando and revealed the lack of pause for Morata and Correa to define. The former didn’t look for the wrong foot and finished off his nearest stick and the Argentine shot into the center with a free goal to the right and left. Once again the areas punished Atlético, but also what happened from one to another for a long time.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.