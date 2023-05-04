Madrid (AFP)

Atletico Madrid took full advantage of the fall of its arch-rival Real Madrid against Real Sociedad, 0-2, to remove it from the “runner-up”, by defeating its guest Cadiz 5-1, in the thirty-third stage of the Spanish Football League.

And in light of Barcelona’s tweeting in the lead, and its opportunity to win the title, by defeating its neighbor Espanyol in the next stage, “Sunday”, Real and Atletico are competing for the “honourary runner-up”, since they guarantee their participation in the Champions League, as a result of the big difference with Villarreal, “the fifth”.

The team of Argentine coach Diego Simeone took advantage of the fall of Real Madrid to pounce on the “runner-up” by a point, after its third successive victory, which was achieved at the expense of Cadiz, thanks to the “double” of the brilliant Frenchman Antoine Griezmann “2 and 27”, who became the club’s fourth best scorer in the history of the league. 110”, the goals of Alvaro Morata “49”, the Belgian Carrasco “57 from a penalty kick”, and the Argentine Nahuel Molina (73), while the Honduran Anthony Losano “72” scored the only goal for the guests.

And Valencia, threatened to play in the second division for the first time since the 1986-1987 season, saved a point at the expense of its guest Villarreal, who is trying to stay in the struggle to qualify for the Champions League, by drawing with it 1-1.

Under the leadership of coach Robin Baraja, who took office in mid-February to succeed Italian Janoro Gattuso, Valencia won its seventh point from the last four matches thanks to Brazilian Samuel Lino, who equalized in the 72nd minute, after Villarreal was the first to score, 10 minutes ago through Senegalese Nicholas Jackson.

With this tie, the “bats” raised its score to 34 points, in the seventeenth place, by three points temporarily from the eighteenth Espanyol and the nineteenth Getafe.

The match against Espanyol in the penultimate thirty-seventh stage may be fateful for Valencia, who is awaiting two difficult confrontations in the last five stages against Real Madrid, the defending champion, and Real Betis, who is fighting for continental participation, similar to Villarreal, whose task has become difficult to catch up with Real Sociedad, who is in fourth place. The latter qualifies for the Champions League, as it lags behind the Basque club by 7 points after the latter’s victory over Real Madrid.

Getafe became the same distance from Valencia, but behind him by goal difference only, after he achieved his eighth victory of the season, and came at the expense of his guest Celta Vigo with the goal of Turkish Anis Onal “3 from a penalty kick”, in a meeting that the guests completed with ten players in the last 13 minutes, after being sent off. Ghanaian Joseph Udo «77».