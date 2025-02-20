Atlético de Madrid, a very active club on social networks regarding the arbitration controversy of the last weeks, has shared an official statement this Thursday in which he denies any commercial link with the collegiate Munuera Montero and denounces having “been used as part of a coordinated campaign of discredit and harassment against the collegiate. ”

In the first instance, the club reviews the controversy arising from the information of the collegiate revealed through a capture of its LinkedIn profile in which its link with a company related to several sports clubs was demonstrated, Among them Atlético de Madrid.

Thus, he informs that “the Club Compliance Department, following the established protocols, has made an exhaustive report after interviewing and requesting information to those responsible for the Departments of Administration, Hiring and Human Resources, in which he confirms that the Club He does not maintain or have maintained any commercial or contractual relationship with the company Talentus Sports Speakers and what The information that has appeared published do not conform to reality at all“, emphasize.

In addition, remember that “the Department of Compliance with the Royal Spanish Football Federation has also confirmed that there is no conflict of interest” between the business activity of the referee and its activity.

Finally, the club launched a complaint against “This type of harassment campaigns” that “seriously harm the image of our football and should not be unpunished,” ditch.