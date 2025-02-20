02/20/2025



Updated at 8:29 p.m.





Atlético de Madrid, after all the noise generated around the company of Munuera Montoro after arbitrating the Osasuna-Real Madrid last Saturday, has denied that the club had some kind of relationship with Talentus Sports, the company of the Andalusian referee.

«The Club Compliance Department, following the established protocols, has made an exhaustive report after interviewing and requesting information to those responsible for the administration, hiring and human resources departments, in which it confirms that the club He does not maintain or have maintained any commercial or contractual relationship with the company Talentus Sports Speakers and that the information that has appeared published do not conform to reality at all, ”says the Metropolitan entity in a statement.

Also, Atlético de Madrid denounces «having been used as part of a coordinated campaign of discredit and harassment against the Andalusian referee ». «We consider that these types of harassment campaigns seriously harm the image of our football and should not be unpunished. #Stopacosoarbitralya, ”he concludes.

A few minutes later, through his account in X, as he did during the week prior to the derby against Madrid, they have raised a capcious question to the SAR. «Dear friends of @raeinforma, apologize to re -bother you with another consultation on a topic that has been made of the last hours. We want to avoid anglicism ‘fake news’ and we have thought about qualifying it with the word ‘Bulo’, but we see that your dictionary has several synonyms: Lie, deception, patraña, infundio, trolley, ball. Which one do you recommend using? Thank you so much”.









Full statement from Atlético de Madrid

Since last Tuesday, February 18, various media have echoed the publications of an anonymous account of the social network X, @fanaticos_RMCF, in which with screenshots of the LinkedIn profile of the company Talentus Sports Speakers, which collects employment offers from the sports industry of many organisms and clubs, they intended to associate the schoolbory José Luis Munuera Montero with our club, with our club, implying that there was a conflict of interest. Most of these media have maintained this false information, even after being clarified by our communication department.

The Club Compliance Department, following the established protocols, has made an exhaustive report after interviewing and requesting information to those responsible for the administration, hiring and human resources departments, in which it confirms that the club does not maintain or have maintained No commercial or contractual relationship with the company Talentus Sports Speakers and that the information that has appeared published do not conform to reality at all.

In parallel, the Department of Compliance with the Royal Spanish Football Federation has also confirmed that there is no conflict of interest between the activities of the company of José Luis Munuera Montero and its work as an arbitrator.

From Atlético de Madrid we consider that these types of harassment campaigns seriously harm the image of our football and should not be impunity. #Stopacosoarbitraya