Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly not considering extending the contract of their French star Antoine Griezmann, which expires in the summer of 2026. Marca reported that Los Rojiblancos want to reduce the budget allocated for salaries, considering that Griezmann is one of the highest-paid players, in addition to being 35 years old when his contract expires. Therefore, Atletico will not enter into negotiations with him for renewal, but will leave him until the end of his contract.

The newspaper said that no one in the Madrid club doubts that the “French rooster” may stay after “the summer of 2026”, if he continues to provide a high level and high performance, but on the condition that he agrees to reduce his salary.

Griezmann has stated more than once that he will not play in Europe after the end of his contract with Atletico, and if the club’s management does not renew his contract, he will head to the American League.

Griezmann is considered a “legend” at Atletico, where he played 389 matches, scored 181 goals, and made 84 assists. He contributed with the team to winning the Europa League, the local Super Cup, and the European Super Cup, and formed a force to be reckoned with on the European scene.

When Griezmann was asked about his long-term future, and whether he intended to play in the Saudi league specifically, he said: I understand very well those who go there, because they get very large sums of money, but I do not think in this way, and I have a small family and three children, and this is not an easy decision to make, and in any case my priority is the American league.

Griezmann did not have a good European Nations Cup, despite the Roosters reaching the semi-finals of the tournament. He is currently taking advantage of his summer vacation to spend quality time with his family, and will return to team training in the coming days, as the new season in the Spanish League “La Liga” begins in mid-August. The world champion, who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, seeks to present his best levels, in order to compete for championships and titles.