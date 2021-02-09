Two opposing developments are Spain leaders in the last games Atlético Madrid noticeable: on the one hand (and positive) an increased hit rate with goal scorers Luis Suarez, on the other hand (and negatively) but also greater permeability for enemy hits.
Where’s the problem? One could ask casually. As long as the Uruguayan snaps like last time and thus ensures that the team always scores at least one more hit than it catches behind, everything is chic. Or?
The defensive specialist Diego Simeone, as a player during his active career also more responsible for destroying the opposing game in midfield (sometimes interpreted in the literal sense!), Will probably not allow such a nonchalant interpretation of the facts. Especially since it was no longer sustainable in the home draw on Monday against Celta de Vigo.
Something happened in the last few games. Yes – Suárez currently hits as he wants. While he needed twelve more games for his first nine goals of the season, he has scored seven goals in the last four games alone (in Eibar, against Valencia CF, Cádiz FC and at home against Celta).
But in exactly these last four encounters, the colchoneros have conceded a full six goals – by their standards. As much as in the previous games put together. One aspect is the sleepiness of the team at the beginning of the games, which can now be observed increasingly.
Before the intermediate stage of the last four games, Atlético was only behind in the city derby at Real Madrid – and in the end they deservedly lost 2-0.
In three of the last four games, however, the rojiblancos were already behind after a few minutes: in Eibar after twelve minutes, against Valencia after eleven and on Monday against the Galicians after 13. For captain Koke apparently more than just a statistical marginal phenomenon: “These early ones We cannot afford goals conceded at the start of the game! ” (Source: as.com)
Reasons for the creeping negligence in the defensive area could be looked for in the staff themselves. In three of the last four games, Mario Hermoso, one of the most reliable defenders of the season, was missing.
Due to an ankle sprain, the Real Madrid-trained defensive man, who was signed by Espanyol Barcelona for 25 million euros in the summer of 2019, missed the game in Eibar.
He was back against Valencia CF before a corona infection forced him to watch the last two games. His backup Felipe couldn’t come close to Hermoso’s strong form.
And goalkeeper Jan Oblak has only represented a good average in recent weeks. Which is not bad in and of itself, but below the world-class level of earlier phases. In short: the Slovenian is currently not fending off any of the so-called “hundred percent” of the opponent.
In the 2: 2 against the tenth in the table from Vigo, which was still winless this year, the Madrilenians lacked Hermoso as well as the offensive forces Moussa Dembélé, João Félix, Tomas Lemar and midfielder Héctor Herrera (all due to Corona). This was definitely noticeable in the home team’s game.
In the end, the current league leader had to be content with a draw – and was able to thank his striker Suárez, who scored twice, for that. It is unthinkable if the charrúa would also get out of shape, just before the groundbreaking weeks in the league and Champions League.