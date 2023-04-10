An impressive 12-match unbeaten run saw Atletico collect 57 points to close the gap on city rivals, who had already come to terms with their title chances after losing to Villarreal on Saturday..

Barcelona, ​​who play Girona on Monday, lead the standings with 71 points.

“We think about what it was like two years ago with the team that won the league. We have changed a bit, we have more continuity,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone told the Dazon platform..

“With the injuries in defence, we had more losses in the first half of the season. When we rested during the World Cup break, we got back on track.

“The team is playing well and when they commit, you can see good things“.

Molina opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after a quick attack in which Alvaro Morata set up the ball for the Argentine international to score his first goal since joining the club at the end of last season..

“(Atletico) was a very important change for me,” Molina said..

“Winning the World Cup gives you a boost. But the important thing is to work all week, to get to know my teammates, to understand and do what the coach asks of me“.

Hermoso doubled the lead two minutes later with a header from a corner kick, taking advantage of a bad clearance by Stoly Dimitrievsky, Rayo’s goalkeeper..

“We want to go back to where we were two years ago when we were champions,” Hermoso said..

“It’s a very good lineup. We are colleagues with a special relationship within the team. Now we want to keep winning. It’s always good to contribute by scoring a goal“.

The hosts fell numerically behind after defender Florian Lejeune was sent off early in the second half, but left back Fran Garcia brought some hope back in the 85th minute with a superb low shot from long range..

Atletico will host relegation-threatened Almeria next Saturday, while Rayo, ninth with 37 points, will meet Osasuna on Friday.