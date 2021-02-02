Diego Pablo Simeone, this Sunday at the Ramón de Carranza Stadium during Cádiz-Atlético. JON NAZCA / Reuters

Atlético has reached the championship meridian with a loot of 50 points. If he repeated the average in the second half, he would win the League with 100 points, a level that has only been reached twice: Real Madrid (2011-12) and Barça (2012-13). Those were the years of a duopoly that found no resistance in the Spanish League. No one suspected that a third candidate would be added. Submerged in one of its frequent crises, Atlético de Madrid announced the hiring of Cholo Simeone on December 23, 2011. Ten years later, the Argentine coach continues to lead the team, which is living its golden age.

It will be very difficult for Atlético to replicate the route of the first round in the second round (50 points), but their margin of error is considerable. With 100 points he would be champion. His pursuers could not reach that number. For Real Madrid and Barça – 10 points behind Atlético at this point in the championship – it seems like an almost impossible task. They only have a small chance if they border on perfection. Neither invites you to think about it.

There are no great news at Atlético, which in its current edition expresses Simeone’s ideas to the millimeter. It is a team of steel, very effective in the defensive chapter (10 goals in 19 games) and more productive than usual in the offensive (40 goals, one less than Barça). For the rest, he makes very few mistakes, produces many in his rivals, makes the most of the advantages and obtains the maximum benefit from a large, young and hard-working staff.

The only veteran is Luis Suárez, who is enjoying his second or third youth. It has not lost its predatory status. Wherever he passed, he was swollen with goals: Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool and Barça. At Atlético he has not lost his fang. He has scored 14 in 16 games. Each Uruguayan goal tortures Barça, who transferred him to Atlético in an operation without economic performance and maximum sporting risk.

A decade of success explains the enormous imprint of Simeone. Atlético have won the League and the Cup once, the European Super Cup and the Europa League twice, and have been among the top four in the Spanish championship since the signing of Simeone. He only has the European Cup to complete the record.

As important or more than Simeone’s brilliant resume is its effect on the perception that his fans have of the team. Long ago, Atlético was the king of excuses. He metabolized to the marrow that stupid Pupas, turned into the official currency of Atlético, who had no problem finding an alibi in defeat. The fans internalized that masochistic story as a sign of identity. “What a way to clap,” Joaquín Sabina sang in his centennial anthem, and the club assumed it with joyful resignation.

There is no trace of the pupism at Atlético. Simeone has wiped it off the map. Defeats are not marked by destiny, but by the nature of football. The team has suffered three this season, with Real Madrid in the League, Bayern in the European Cup and Cornellà in the Cup. They passed without leaving a trace. Atlético forgot them instantly.

Lack of memory is an essential quality in great teams. It prevents the toxic effect of excuses, a debilitating factor of the first order, as it is beginning to be appreciated in Real Madrid, which for some time now finds any alibi – trips, fields in poor condition, arbitrations and calendar – to justify its problems. In this regard, Simeone has radically turned Atlético. Everyone sees him as a champion because he has defeated his worst opponent: The Pupas.