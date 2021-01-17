“For you, for Vir, for everyone”, that’s how Atlético de Madrid celebrated the achievement of a new title for its showcases: the Spanish Super Cup. The rojiblanco team beat Levante in the final in Almería (0-3) and resumed the path of success to shine again in Spanish football. A very special triumph that the Madrid women dedicate to Virginia Torrecilla. The Atlético player, who is in the midst of a fight for a brain tumor, has become an example of life and struggle for her teammates and for the rest of the world.

She, Vir, also played this final and won it. And he even raised the trophy with the captain of Atlético, Amanda Sampedro, who had a great gesture by giving the cup to the Balearic soccer player. “Virginia Torrecilla is our heroine, she is the motivation of the dressing room. The title is for her“, Leicy Santos highlighted after the match. The Colombian midfielder revealed the great weight that the Spanish midfielder has in the rojiblanco team, to whom she gave her encouragement in the grand final.

Sánchez Vera: “The dedication of this title can only go to Virginia”

Virginia was in and with the dressing room at all times, from the harangue to the trophy celebration. And surely he also lived each pass and each goal as if he were on the green. “It’s a satisfaction, a title, one of those beautiful things you work for in the world of football. This is a reward for a coaching staff and team that began to prepare in July, people who are people who do not, we have believed, we have had a light that was Virginia. The dedication of this title can only go to Virginia. It is our light, with all the Atlético that we have behind us, “Atlético coach José Luis Sánchez Vera said at a press conference, who spent his first days on the bench with greatness.

“Atlético de Madrid always comes out to compete and we have had two good games and they are worthy of this Super Cup“continued the coach, who assured that” I had a pending debt on a personal level for the final of the Copa de la Reina in Granada, and it was a burden that I wanted to take off. “

“María Pry knows me very well and I know María. We had everything very studied. I like to set a high pace for the first 30 minutes in teams. We knew that Levante had very open games and that if we had that point above circulation inside we could do damage “, Vera analyzed, before assessing the great response of her team to her” more vertical “style: “The team has met, with intensity, with speed of circulation.”

María Pry: “It is time to assess the entire journey we have taken”

The coach of Levante, María Pry, He appeared at a press conference and wanted to thank his players for the effort made to reach the final. “We are people and athletes and these things happen in sport, I am proud of the Levante UD players. We will continue working to improve. I want to thank my players and congratulate Atlético, “the Andalusian began.

Pry analyzed the match, in which his team was defeated 3-0 by Atleti: “Atlético de Madrid have played 30 very good minutes. They have very vertical players and we have tried to counter them in the best possible way.” To this, the Levante coach added: “It is the moment to value the whole journey that we have been doing since we started training. “