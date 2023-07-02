The activity of the MX League continues this Saturday with the actions of Matchday 1 where the party that opens the curtain is the St. Louis Athletic in view of Rayados de Monterreya duel that has given a lot to talk about in recent tournaments, even in the final phase of Mexican soccer.

Both clubs come to this match with a new slogan for Opening 2023. San Luis will present itself with a new face on the bench since one of the most important casualties was losing their coach, even so it is expected that they can come out ahead with their new project. For their part, Rayados begins the fight for the title again, the only goal that the team has each tournament.

Atlético de San Luis for this Apertura 2023 had some important additions that were Julio César Domínguez, Jurguen Damm and César López, in addition to the integration of Gustavo Leal in the technical direction. Rayados is a totally different case because he has only had one discharge and it was that of his DT, Fernando Ortiz, there are still no players.

where to see it

The actions of this match are scheduled to be played this Saturday 1st of July from the facilities of the Alfonso Lastras Stadium at the point of the 5:00 p.m., being the first of the triple billboard of the day. This match can be seen completely live through the signal

from ESPN.

Day: July 1

Time: 17:00 p.m.

Where to watch: ESPN

In the short history of this series, from the arrival of the Potosinos to the MX League they have faced a total of 9 occasions with 4 victorious duels for Rayados by 2 for those of San Luis. They have tied 3 times. At the Alfonso Lastras, Monterrey also has an advantage with 2 wins in 4 games.