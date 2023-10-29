Atlético de San Luis will receive the leader of the Apertura 2023 tournament classification, Club América and will seek to add some unity to try to ensure their stay in the Liguilla and avoid getting into the Play-In positions.
For their part, the Águilas, with their classification already confirmed in the Liguilla, will aim to maintain the good results and reach the final phase in good shape.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this interesting duel at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
More news about the MX league
ESPN Deportes and Star+ (United States) and ESPN2 and Star+ (Mexico).
Goalie: A. Sánchez.
Defenses: R. Chávez, J. Domínguez, U. Bilbao and J. Sanabria.
Media: R. Dourado, M. Klimowicz, Vitinho, D. Villalpando and J. Murillo.
Forwards: L. Bonatini.
The Potosinos fell in the pending game of Matchday 11 against the Braves, but still remain in the Liguilla positions.
Goalie: LA Malagón.
Defenses: K. Álvarez, I. Lichnovsky, R. Juárez and L. Fuentes.
Media: J. dos Santos and Álvaro Fidalgo.
Forwards: L. Suárez, J. Quiñones, J. Rodríguez and H. Martín.
The Águilas have not lost since Matchday 1 when they lost to Bravos, since then they have not remembered what it is like to lose within the Apertura 2023 and therefore, they are already classified as leaders of the classification.
Atlético de San Luis 1-3 America.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Atlético #San #Luis #América #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups