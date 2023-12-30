Despite winning the Liga MX title, América has desires and even needs to significantly reinforce itself this winter market, however, it is not being an easy task, since the majority of the players who have been surveyed to date Today they have a price well above what those from Coapa want to invest.
Thus, most of the options are being discarded along the way through the sports area chaired by Santiago Baños.
One of the areas where reinforcement is most urgently needed is the right side, due to the retirement of Miguel Layún and the low level of Emilio Lara. The reality is that the sports area is already working on replacing the legend of El Nido.
Days ago, everything seemed set for Ricardo Chávez, defender of Atlético de San Luis and man of André Jardine's complete trust, to join the champion squad, but the Potosí team has complicated everything, as they are looking for greater economic benefit.
Journalist Fernando Esquivel points out that San Luis has rejected América's offer for Chávez. Although the figures are not known, the source assures that the offer was low compared to what they expect from Atlético, who demand more money to release one of their most important players.
It is expected that the team from the country's capital will make a second offer for the signature of Ricardo, with whom they have an agreement and now everything remains between the directors of both teams.
