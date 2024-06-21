Atlético de Madrid is preparing for an intense preseason ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign, with the ambition of regaining its status among the greats of European football. The colchonero team, under the direction of Diego Simeone, has drawn up a calendar of friendlies and training sessions that promises to be crucial to fine-tune the machinery before the start of the league.
Here’s what we know about Atlético Madrid’s preseason plans so far.
The team will begin its work on July 11 at Cerro del Espino, where the traditional medical and physical tests will be carried out. Subsequently, the players will travel to Los Angeles de San Rafael for a week-long concentration, a change from the usual 14 days of preparation in this emblematic place.
Atlético’s international tour will begin on July 25 with a trip to Chengdu, China, where they will play a friendly that will serve as the first litmus test for the new signings and for the team to show its potential on Asian lands.
This match not only has a sporting focus, but also a strategic one, as the club seeks to expand its brand in emerging markets.
After passing through China, the team will travel to Hong Kong for another friendly match that will allow them to compete against local teams and continue their preparation in a competitive and demanding environment. This Asian journey will culminate at the end of July, marking the return of the colchoneros to Europe for the next phase of the preseason
In August, Atlético de Madrid will continue its preparation with several matches in Europe. Among the highlights is a showdown in Göteborg, Sweden, which promises to be a major challenge before the official start of the season.
Atlético de Madrid’s preseason for the 2024/2025 season includes several friendly matches against high-level teams in both Asia and Europe
July 25: Atlético de Madrid vs Inter Milan (Chengdu, China)
end of july: Atlético de Madrid vs Paris Saint Germain (Hong Kong)
Early August: Atlético de Madrid vs IFK Göteborg (Göteborg)
August 2nd: Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad (Monterrey)
August 5: Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla (San Francisco)
While the club has yet to officially announce how fans can watch preseason clashes, Atlético Madrid friendlies are typically broadcast on AtletiTV.
