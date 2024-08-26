Atlético de Madrid and Espanyol face off on Wednesday in a big match. A duel between two teams that live very different realities in the league championship. Atleti has four points in two games and the Catalan team none.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of Atlético de Madrid for this match:
BY: OBLAK – The Slovenian remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world and a guarantee between the sticks for Atlético de Madrid. His ability to make key saves and keep clean sheets is fundamental for Simeone’s team.
CAD: MARCOS LLORENTE- Llorente brings dynamism and versatility to the right flank. His ability to attack and his tireless physicality allow him to be a constant threat both defensively and offensively. Simeone trusts him to unbalance his opponents. He has scored two goals in two league games.
DFC: ROBIN LE NORMAND – The recent signing from Real Sociedad has quickly adapted to Atlético’s defensive system. His strength in the air and his ability to anticipate opposing attackers make him a key player in the back line.
DFC: AXEL WITSEL – The Belgian has been used in various positions since his arrival at Atlético, and in central defence he has shown a composure that complements his teammates. His experience and ability to distribute the ball from the back are fundamental.
DFC: JOSE MARIA GIMENEZ- The Uruguayan is a pillar in Atlético’s defence, known for his toughness and leadership in defence. His ability to cut off play and his tough mentality make him an essential defender for Simeone.
CAI: SAMUEL LINO – Samuel Lino has proven to be an interesting option at left-back, providing speed and depth in attack. Although he is better known as a winger, Simeone has been able to adapt his defensive qualities to cover this position effectively.
MC: FROM PAUL – De Paul is the all-rounder in midfield. His intensity in recovering and his ability to create offensive play make him key on both sides of the pitch. Simeone relies on his energy to control the pace of the match.
MC: KOKE – Atlético’s captain remains the driving force in midfield. His vision and ability to organise the team are vital to Simeone’s style. He provides balance and leadership, being the link between defence and attack.
SD: JULIAN ALVAREZ- The young Argentine striker, who arrived from Manchester City, brings freshness and dynamism to the attack. His quick movements and ability to get free make him a constant threat to opposing defences, and he can play both on the wing and in the centre.
SD: GRIEZMANN – Griezmann remains Atlético’s most talented player in attack. His vision, creativity and goalscoring ability make him the team’s offensive reference point. In addition, his ability to track back and collaborate defensively is crucial in Simeone’s system.
DC: ALEXANDER SØRLOTH- The Norwegian is the starting centre-forward in Morata’s absence. His physical strength and ability to win aerial balls make him a clear target for crosses and long balls. He is also capable of creating play with his back to goal and opening up spaces for his teammates.
This is what the formation would look like (1-5-2-2-1)
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Witsel, Gimenez and Le Normand
Railmen: Marcos Llorente, Samu Lino
Midfielders: From Paul, Koke
Attacking midfielder: Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.
