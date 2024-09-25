The match between Atlético de Madrid and Celta de Vigo, corresponding to matchday 7 of LaLiga EA Sports 2024/25, will be played on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 21:00. The match will take place at the Abanca Balaídos Stadium, in Vigo
Below we leave you with the possible lineup for Atlético de Madrid.
BY: Jan Oblak – The Slovenian goalkeeper remains a key player for Atlético de Madrid, recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His ability to make crucial saves and his leadership in defence are fundamental for the team. Against Celta, Oblak will be vital in keeping a clean sheet and providing security for his defensive line.
CAD: Marcos Llorente-Llorente brings versatility to the team, being able to play both in defence and in midfield. In this match, his role as right-back will be key to stopping Celta’s attacks and also to joining the attack, taking advantage of his speed and ability to create danger from the wings.
DFC: The Normandy– A newcomer to Atlético, Le Normand has proven to be a solid and reliable centre-back. With good aerial play and a great ability to anticipate the opposition’s moves, the Frenchman will be crucial in containing Celta’s forwards and maintaining order in the defensive line.
CB: Axel Witsel – Witsel brings experience and calmness to Atlético’s defence. His ability to read the game and his precision in passing from the back allow him to start offensive plays, as well as being a defensive wall.
DFC: Jose Maria Gimenez- The Uruguayan is a pillar in Atlético’s defence, known for his toughness and leadership in defence. His ability to cut off play and his tough mentality make him an essential defender for Simeone.
CAI: Samuel Lino – Samuel Lino has proven to be an interesting option at left-back, providing speed and depth in attack. Although he is better known as a winger, Simeone has been able to adapt his defensive qualities to cover this position effectively.
MC: Riquelme – Young Riquelme has earned a place in the starting eleven thanks to his explosiveness and ability to break through defensive lines. From the back of the field, his ability to face up and his good foot for crosses will be important weapons for Atlético’s attack.
MC: Gallagher – The Englishman from Chelsea has arrived at Atlético de Madrid for the first time and it seems like he has been here forever. Gallagher has landed on his feet in Cholo Simeone’s team and has become a regular in the midfield.
MC: Koke– Atlético’s captain brings order and experience to the midfield. Koke is fundamental to the team’s balance, taking charge of distributing the ball and connecting the defence with the attack. His leadership will be vital in a match that promises to be very contested in the midfield.
DC: Julian Alvarez – Álvarez, one of Atlético’s new signings, will bring speed and goalscoring ability to the front line. With his goal-scoring instinct and mobility, he will be in charge of leading the Colchoneros’ attack, looking to link up with Sorloth and take advantage of any space left by the rival defence.
DC: Griezmann– Griezmann remains Atlético’s most talented player in attack. His vision, creativity and goalscoring ability make him the team’s offensive reference point. In addition, his ability to track back and collaborate defensively is crucial in Simeone’s system.
This is what Atlético de Madrid’s lineup would look like (5-3-2)
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Marcos Llorente, Le Normand, Witsel, Gimenez, Lino
Midfielders: Riquelme, Koke, Gallagher
Forwards: Julian Alvarez, Griezmann
