He Atlético de Madrid live a sweet moment and dream of starring in a devastating 2021. In the League they are leaders and with two games less, while in Champions they will face the Chelsea of Lampard. The rojiblanca family has congratulated fans this holiday season with different Christmas messages.

The Simeone, Koke, Saúl and company have wanted to wish a Merry Christmas and they have done so with different messages of support and accompanied by their loved ones. 2021 can be a great year for all of them.