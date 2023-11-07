Atlético de Madrid had a great duel against Celtic in the Champions League where the final result was 6-0 in their favor. The colchoneros are now focusing on their next challenge, Pacheta’s Villarreal, which arrives in crisis after not finding its best level.
The first match will be in the League against a direct rival, Villarreal, although the yellow submarine has not started the season in the best way and is at the bottom of the table. Even so, he is always a difficult opponent.
At the end of the national team break, Atlético de Madrid will receive at the Metropolitano an old acquaintance of the red and white fans like Javier Aguirre, coach of Mallorca. The vermilion team is having problems so far this season and they are having a hard time finding the path to victory.
On November 28, Atlético de Madrid will play in the Champions League again. The red and whites could arrive with qualification for the round of 16 on track, always depending on what happens the previous day, but even so they cannot trust themselves and have to get a positive result from the Netherlands.
Atlético de Madrid now faces one of the most complicated stretches of its season, and to finish these games they will visit FC Barcelona with the hope of staying hooked on La Liga and also moving away from the Catalans in the standings.
Finally, Atlético de Madrid will host the LaLiga bottom team at the Metropolitano. A priori it is an affordable match for Simeone’s men after the great duel against FC Barcelona.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Channel
|
Villarreal
|
12th of November
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN/M.LaLiga
|
Majorca
|
November 25
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN/M.LaLiga
|
Feyenoord
|
November 28
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
FC Barcelona
|
December 3
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
DAZN/M.LaLiga
|
Almeria
|
December 10
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
DAZN/M.LaLiga
#Atlético #Madrids #calendar #win #Celtic #Champions #League